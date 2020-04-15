US banks prepare for a flood of bad loans



JPMorgan Chase told investors on Tuesday that it has set aside $6.8 billion to protect against an expected wave of loan defaults. Wells Fargo is also bracing for trouble, earmarking $3.1 billion to protect against bad loans. More in rss.cnn.com »