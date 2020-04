FDA authorizes Covid-19 saliva test for emergency use



Source: www.fpoint7.com



The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized a saliva test for "emergency use" for diagnosing Covid-19. Rutgers University, where the test was developed in collaboration with other groups, announced the FDA authorization on Tuesday after formally receiving it over the weekend. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: FDA