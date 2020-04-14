Poll: Nearly 30% in the US believe a coronavirus theory that's almost certainly not true



Source: www.marketingprofs.com



Despite evidence from infectious disease experts suggesting otherwise, nearly 30% of Americans in a new Pew poll said they believe the novel coronavirus was likely created in a lab. More in rss.cnn.com »