I didn't want my father to be alone. My husband was scared that we'd get separated. This is what we decided

Added: 13.04.2020 18:18 | 18 views | 0 comments

This is taking forever to write. I can't focus and my mind is either always racing or responding: Do we have milk, does she have a fever, the dog needs a walk, where's Papa's will, is ours updated, time for a team meeting, maybe my throat hurts, Trump's speaking in the Rose Garden, charades on Zoom sound cool, Mama? Mama? Mama??!!