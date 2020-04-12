The Navajo Nation is under a weekend curfew to help combat the spread of coronavirus



The Navajo Nation enacted a 57-hour curfew over the holiday weekend in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus among its more than 250,000 members. More in rss.cnn.com »