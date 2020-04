HHS to work with GM under Defense Production Act to produce 30,000 ventilators for national stockpile

The Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday announced a nearly $500 million contract with General Motors under the Defense Production Act to produce 30,000 ventilators that will be delivered to the national stockpile to help treat coronavirus patients.