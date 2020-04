Added: 07.04.2020 14:19 | 15 views | 0 comments

President Donald Trump has dominated the airwaves during the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden, the frontrunner in the Democratic primary, has struggled to break through, which some see as a problem for his campaign. But I disagree. As Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale notes, they don't want to let "Biden hide in the shadows".