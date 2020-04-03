Journalist says she unknowingly infected others with coronavirus at her mom's birthday party. Two died

Added: 03.04.2020 17:44 | 8 views | 0 comments

Journalist Alice Stockton-Rossini hosted a 90th birthday for her mother last month in New Jersey. At the time, the radio host said, she had no idea she'd been infected with coronavirus while covering an outbreak in New Rochelle, New York.