N95 masks are in short supply â€” and scammers know it



Added: 03.04.2020 0:18 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: gadgets.ndtv.com



The urgent and overwhelming demand for N95 masks has created fertile ground for scammers to start leaking counterfeits into the supply chain and to make fake deals for product that doesn't exist. More in rss.cnn.com »