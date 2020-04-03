ï»¿Friday, 03 April 2020
Convicted serial killer known as the 'Grim Sleeper' found dead in prison cell
Added: 02.04.2020 3:18 | 13 views | 0 comments
A convicted serial killer, who murdered and preyed on women in California over a span of three decades, died over the weekend at San Quentin State Prison.
