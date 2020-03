It will be a devastating week for the US economy. There is no playbook -- and stimulus must come fast

Added: 31.03.2020 13:37 | 10 views | 0 comments

The economy is cratering deeper than we have seen in our lifetimes. Layoffs are coming so quickly, the state unemployment offices can't keep up. Banks are flooded with calls about upcoming mortgage and loan payments. Downtowns are deserted, malls are closed, bars are empty, and airplanes are grounded.