9 takeaways from Tapper's interviews with Pelosi, Fauci, de Blasio and more



Added: 30.03.2020 23:19 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: groups.oist.jp



The Speaker of the House of Representatives, the nation's top infectious disease expert, the mayor of America's largest city and three sitting governors joined Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday morning. More in rss.cnn.com »