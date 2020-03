Automakers are racing to make ventilators. But it's not that easy



US automakers have come to the rescue when the nation has faced supply shortages during wartime in the past. Ford built heavy bomber airplanes and GM built amphibious assault craft, among other things. So it seems only natural that, in the rush to address the critical shortage of ventilators in the US due to the coronavirus pandemic, automakers would again be among the first to answer the call to help. More in rss.cnn.com » Planes Tags: GM