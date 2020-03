Zoom's 'overnight success' took 9 years



Source: knowtechie.com



When you think of a social network, you probably imagine news feeds, birthday reminders and baby photos. But the social network of the moment -- the one that's currently getting more app downloads than either Snapchat or TikTok -- looks a little different: It's a videoconferencing service called Zoom, where many peoples' work and social lives now unfold.