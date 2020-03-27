Quibi, the on-the-go streaming service, says it could benefit from people staying home

Quibi, a mobile-only, short-form video service that launches next month, has pitched itself as "on-the-go viewing, from seven in the morning to seven at night," as CEO Meg Whitman described it a few months ago.