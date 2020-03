A state-by-state breakdown of US coronavirus cases



The first US case of the coronavirus was reported in January -- a Washington state man who had recently returned from China. Almost two months later, the country has at least 13,634 cases across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. More in rss.cnn.com » Washington Tags: Puerto Rico