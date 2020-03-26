Fauci: 'You don't make the timeline, the virus makes the timeline' on relaxing public health measures



Source: sciencespeaksblog.org



Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, had a straightforward message Wednesday night about how long the novel coronavirus could affect daily life in the US: "You don't make the timeline, the virus makes the timeline." More in rss.cnn.com »