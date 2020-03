State-by-state breakdown of US cases



Source: www.washingtonpost.com



The first US case of the coronavirus was reported in January -- a Washington state man who had recently returned from China. A little more than a month later, the country has reported at least 2,216 cases in 49 states, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and the District of Columbia. More in rss.cnn.com » Washington Tags: Puerto Rico