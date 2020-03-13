Added: 11.03.2020 20:18 | 18 views | 0 comments

I was 15 years old when the United States first landed on the moon in July 1969, and I remember it like it was yesterday. I was out with friends that night, and we listened to the moonwalk of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin on the car radio. Like millions of others, I was both excited and proud of this accomplishment â€” the first time in history in which humans set foot on another celestial body. I followed the rest of the Apollo missions, and realized only later how much we had lost when the lunar landings ended with Apollo 17 in December 1972.