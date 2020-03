US Navy to self-quarantine ships in Europe due to coronavirus



Source: www.euractiv.com



The US Navy's 6th Fleet is instituting a 14-day self-quarantine between port visits by US Navy ships in Europe over concerns of the coronavirus, according to two US Navy officials, a move intended to bring the fleet inline with instructions from the US Pacific Fleet. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: EU