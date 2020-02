Added: 29.02.2020 0:19 | 8 views | 0 comments

On Thursday friends and family laid to rest the well-known Los Angeles sex therapist and author Amie Harwick, who was found dead earlier this month in her Hollywood Hills home. Police had responded to neighbor reports of a "woman screaming." A former boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, was charged with one count of murder in her death and one count of first-degree residential burglary. Harwick was 38.