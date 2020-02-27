Houston water main break causes major flooding, submerging cars and filling streets



Source: www.houstonchronicle.com



A water main break Thursday sent water flowing nearly two miles away, submerging some freeways, streets and even cars in east Houston, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. More in rss.cnn.com »