Senate to vote on two abortion restriction bills



Added: 25.02.2020



Source: www.mcall.com



The battle over abortion rights will make its way to the Senate floor on Tuesday when Republicans -- helmed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell -- bring two longstanding bills with little chance of passage up for votes before the chamber. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Republicans