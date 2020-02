Federal appeals court allows abortion-referral restriction to go into effect



Added: 24.02.2020 22:16 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: freeamericanetwork.com



A block on clinics in the federally-funded Title X family planning program from referring patients to abortion providers will take effect as challenges play out in the lower courts, a federal appeals court ruled on Monday in a win for the Trump administration. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: FED