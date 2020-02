A shady Russian spy tale that is splintering US democracy



Source: theconversation.com



The new Russia drama is a shady tale of secret briefings, compromised trust, mysterious intelligence, improbable characters with hidden agendas and purges of American spy chiefs. But most importantly, this dark new revival of a saga that has ravaged US politics for four years is making it impossible to know what's true anymore. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Russia