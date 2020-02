A record-breaking 105 US children have died from flu so far this season



Source: www.nowtheendbegins.com



So far this season,105 children have died from the flu, according to data released Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is the highest number of child flu deaths at this point in the season since the CDC started keeping records in 2004, except for the 2009 flu pandemic. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Children