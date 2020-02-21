ï»¿Friday, 21 February 2020
Send search form
Todays news
World
U.S. National
Politics
Business
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Beauty & Health
Living & Travel
Science
Weather
Odd news
Shopping
Climate change is drying up the Colorado River, putting millions at risk of 'severe water shortages'
Added: 21.02.2020 20:24 | 3 views | 0 comments
Source: news.yahoo.com
The Colorado River -- which provides water to more than 40 million people from Denver to Los Angeles -- has seen its flow dwindle by 20 percent compared to the last century, and scientists have found that climate change is mainly to blame.
More in rss.cnn.com
»
Tags:
Los Angeles
,
Scientists
,
Climate change
Nickname:
Enter image code:
Comments:
Tags
4K
Audi
Best Buy
Brazil
Breast cancer
Champions League
Cher
Climate change
Congress
Dell
DNA
Dodge
eBay
EU
FBI
FIA
Football
Gamers
GM
Goa
Gold
HP
iOS
Japan
Kimye
Mac
Movies
NATO
NBA
NFL
North Korea
Oil
PC
Players
Premier League
Prison
PS4
Rita Ora
Sex
Social media
SPA
Star Wars
Students
Surgery
Uber
UK
USA
Windows 10
Xbox One
Yahoo
advertising
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly - all rights reserved
Contact us