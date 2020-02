We tried out the Galaxy Z Flip phone. Samsung could be onto something

A week ago, it'd be easy to dismiss foldable smartphones as a trend that never became a full-on fad. After all, Samsung's Galaxy Fold model, at nearly $2,000, famously broke for early reviewers, and the newly-launched $1,500 Motorola RAZR flip phone -- twice the cost of an iPhone 11 -- touts mostly lackluster features, including a small battery and plastic screen.