Spotify to buy The Ringer, Bill Simmons' podcast empire



Added: 05.02.2020



Source: www.theringer.com



Spotify announced it is acquiring The Ringer, Bill Simmons' sports and culture site, as it looks to increase its podcast offerings. The Ringer has more than 30 podcasts, including some of Simmons' own. More in rss.cnn.com »