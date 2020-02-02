A man accused of killing his wife is dead by suicide. His attorney still wants to prove his innocence



Added: 01.02.2020 22:23 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: patch.com



Fotis Dulos, the Connecticut man accused of killing his estranged wife Jennifer Farber Dulos, was confirmed dead Thursday after an apparent suicide attempt two days before. But that won't stop Fotis Dulos' attorney from insisting he was innocent. More in rss.cnn.com »