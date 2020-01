Gaming's biggest names are ditching Twitch for $10 million contracts



Added: 27.01.2020 19:19 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: dweddings.com



When Jeremy Wang started streaming on Twitch in 2016, he was an unknown twenty-something with a few coding internships under his belt. Almost no one knew his name or what he looked like. The latter, at least, was by design: Wang, now 28, initially wore a mask everywhere — whether playing video games at competitive events or streaming from a closet while visiting his sister in New York. More in rss.cnn.com » New York Tags: Gamers