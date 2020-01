Davos ends with disagreement on climate and Greta Thunberg on the march



The annual meeting of business and political leaders in Davos wrapped up Friday with two of the world's most powerful people disagreeing over how to address the climate crisis and youth activists excoriating the international elite for not doing enough to prevent global warming.