Former Wells Fargo CEO fined $17.5 million



Added: 23.01.2020



Former Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf on Thursday agreed to a lifetime ban from the banking industry and a $17 million fine for his role in leading the bank through its massive fake accounts scandal. More in rss.cnn.com »