Avenatti might be in El Chapo's former jail cell -- and it's freezing, his attorneys say

Michael Avenatti's attorneys want him moved out of his jail cell -- which may have been used by El Chapo -- because it's freezing and the conditions are hampering his defense, the attorneys wrote to a judge Monday.