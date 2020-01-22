Trump's 'strong, silent type' lawyer to take center stage during impeachment



Added: 21.01.2020 1:18 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: heavy.com



When Pat Cipollone steps foot onto the faded blue carpet of the Senate chamber next week, the relative anonymity he has enjoyed for much of his three-decade law career will be stripped away by the glare of cameras and the scrutiny of history. More in rss.cnn.com »