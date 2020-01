Added: 13.01.2020 18:08 | 6 views | 0 comments

The harrowing scenes of bushfires and extreme weather in Australia in recent weeks are a stark reminder of the stakes of the climate crisis. If the scientific data compelling us to take urgent climate action in this new decade isn't motivation enough, then the threat to human life, the loss of biodiversity and the economic impact of extreme weather and natural catastrophes should surely make the case.