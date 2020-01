Warren: I'm disappointed in Sanders



Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said she was "disappointed" to hear about a memo containing talking points reportedly given to volunteers for her Democratic rival Bernie Sanders that characterizes her as only attractive as a candidate among the elite. More in rss.cnn.com » Bernie Sanders Tags: Democrats