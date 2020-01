Added: 06.01.2020 14:42 | 1 views | 0 comments

Sometimes you're driving your Lamborghini and the seat's a little too cold. You could press the seat heater button, but you'd have to take a hand off the steering wheel. Soon, you'll be able to just say, "Alexa, turn on the seat heater" and you'll be all toasty without ever releasing your firm grip on that Alcantara-covered steering wheel.