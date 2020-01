The world's most valuable company has lost $200 billion in value. Iran isn't helping

Saudi Aramco shares have slumped to their lowest level since the state oil giant's record-breaking stock market debut, as investors brace for potential Iranian retaliation over last week's killing of the country's most powerful general in a US airstrike.