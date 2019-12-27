After making 26,000 crosses to honor the victims killed in mass shootings, Greg Zanis is moving on

Greg Zanis needs a change. The man who for decades has brought white crosses, Stars of David and crescent moons to the sites of mass shootings is overwhelmed, and it's time to hand over his ministry to someone else.