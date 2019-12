10 cars that could make great investments in 2020



Added: 26.12.2019 11:28 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.newshub.co.nz



If you're going to buy an old car do it for love, not to make money. But if you can get some money out of it, too, while having fun driving your investment, that's awesome. The collector car experts at Hagerty have, helpfully, put together a list of affordable cars that they think are great to buy now as investments — and for fun. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Money