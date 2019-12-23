Porsche's first electric car is pricey but insanely fun



Added: 23.12.2019 18:18 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.stuttcars.com



Just in case you were worried electric cars were going to be boring, Porsche made the Taycan. It isn't perfect and, yes, it is expensive, but it is absolutely not boring. More in rss.cnn.com »