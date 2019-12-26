Vegan sneakers set to be next sustainable plant-based craze



Eco-friendly meatless food products shook up the fast food industry in 2019. Experts say next year's game-changing trend in sustainable consumer goods may be plant-based -- or "vegan" -- athletic shoes. More in rss.cnn.com »