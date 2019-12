Effort to freeze Ukraine aid began about 90 minutes after call between Trump and Zelensky

Added: 23.12.2019 17:21 | 37 views | 0 comments

Roughly 90 minutes after President Donald Trump spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25, Trump's political appointees at the White House's budget office were already ordering the Pentagon to freeze security funding for Ukraine, newly released government documents show.