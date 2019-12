New Jersey banned discrimination based on hairstyle



Source: www.northjersey.com



New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a new law on Thursday making it illegal to discriminate based on hairstyles associated with race, his office said. It's one year to the day that an African American high school wrestler cut off his dreadlocks so he could compete. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Africa