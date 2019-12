Supreme Court dodges Obamacare showdown



Added: 19.12.2019 13:07 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.americanprogress.org



After a long-awaited ruling from a US appeals court on the fate of the Affordable Care Act, this much is clear: the wait will only be longer, and uncertainty over the future of the law that provided new coverage for millions of Americans will only linger. More in rss.cnn.com » Mac, Dodge Tags: Supreme Court