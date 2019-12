Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine faces sentencing



Tekashi 6ix9ine, the flamboyant Brooklyn rapper who pleaded guilty to racketeering and testified against several members of his Bloods gang, is set to be sentenced in federal court on Wednesday morning. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: FED