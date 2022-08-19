North Korea rejects â€˜audaciousâ€™ offer from South for aid in exchange for denuclearisation

KIM JONG-UN's sister Kim Yo-jong has reportedly rejected South Korean President Yoon's recent "audacious plan" to offer economic assistance to North Korea in exchange for denuclearisation.