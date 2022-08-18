China using unusual tactic to bring back rain as record-breaking heatwave hits its â€˜peakâ€™



Source: www.theguardian.com



CHINA is facing its longest and strongest heatwave since records began and are trying to prevent power and water shortages as the critical Yangtze river faces drought. More in www.express.co.uk »