Putin now â€˜hostageâ€™ to Ukraine war as Presidentâ€™s downfall set-out: â€˜There is no choiceâ€™

Added: 17.08.2022 14:32 | 6 views | 0 comments

VLADIMIR PUTIN's downfall has been set-out as he is now "hostage" to the Ukraine war, according to a Russia expert, who laid bare the scale of Moscow's losses in an interview with Express.co.uk.